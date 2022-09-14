On Wednesday, Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, said that it would contribute Rs125 million to Pakistan’s flood relief efforts.

The money would “provide emergency aid, food, water, sanitation and help children get back to school” in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, the business said in a news statement. It will be donated to Unicef, HANDS, and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA).

Jordi Fornies, Director of Emerging Markets for Asia Pacific at Meta, stated that Pakistan was experiencing one of the greatest natural disasters to date. The entire country is coming together to support the millions of people who are impacted during this trying time.

“We hope that the towns devastated by the disaster will benefit from our donations, and we have families and individuals in these places in our minds as they struggle to rebuild.”

According to the press release, Facebook’s safety check function and crisis page were activated before the floods so that users may post requests for and offers of assistance using the “community support feature.”

The company’s “Data for Good” platform has been launched, according to the statement, and is now informing local response partners about its catastrophe maps initiative.

Over a million dollars have been generated by communities on multiple Meta-owned sites for charities supporting flood relief efforts. Leading NGOs from all over the world have also successfully raised sizeable sums using Facebook and Instagram, according to the news release.