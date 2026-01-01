Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has acquired artificial intelligence startup Manus. The move is a sign of the company’s drive to expand its AI capabilities across all of Meta’s platforms.

Although the company is in financial trouble, the deal was reportedly worth more than $2 billion, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Singapore-based platform Manus introduced its first “general-purpose” AI agent earlier this year.

The company offers paid subscriptions that users can use for a variety of tasks, including research and coding.

In a statement, Meta said Manus is serving millions of users globally every day.