After lifting the trophy of the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar, Argentina’s star footballer Lionel Messi won another honor.

Lionel Messi has won the 2023 FIFA Player of the Year award, a record third time.

The FIFA Awards ceremony was held in London on Monday, in which the best players of the year 2023 were honored with awards.

In the Men’s Footballer of the Year category, there was a tough competition between France’s Mbappe, Norway’s Erling Holland and Lionel Messi. However, Messi won the Footballer of the Year award beating his rivals.

Messi did not attend the award ceremony this year.

Messi also won the unique honor of surpassing Ronaldo in the race of social media

Messi holds another record

It should be noted that earlier, Messi won the Men’s FIFA Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022.

Portugal’s Ronaldo has also won the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award twice.

However, Messi has now won the award for the third time, surpassing Ronaldo to become the player who has won the award the most times.