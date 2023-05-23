WhatsApp has been introducing a number of new features, especially those that have long been accessible through its rivals. Editing messages is the most recent feature to be added to its list.

Finally available after years of being in beta, users may now modify sent messages on WhatsApp. When you long-press the text you want to edit in a message, a menu will appear. Select the Edit option. You can edit messages once you send them, but only for 15 minutes after that.

Just like Telegram, Discord, and other messaging applications, when you edit a message that has already been delivered, it will be identified with the label “Edited” and made visible to everyone in the chat. This should protect privacy and stop any sneaky pranks. However, there won’t be an edit history.

It is significant to highlight that each of these changes keeps the end-to-end encryption that guarantees user security and privacy. Users of WhatsApp are currently receiving the new functionality globally, with the rollout’s conclusion anticipated “in the coming weeks.”

Consequently, it’s quite conceivable that the update hasn’t reached you yet if your WhatsApp hasn’t yet received the new function. In any case, pay attention to any fresh changes.