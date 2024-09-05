Great Nation of Pakistan celebrates its Defense Day (Yaum-i-Difa) i extend my sincere and warmest felicitations to the Armed Forces, Government and People of Pakistan on this auspicious day. Islamic Republic of Iran greatly values brotherly ties with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I earnestly desire that the existing bond of friendship between our two brotherly Countries gets further strengthened. I pay tribute to the Pakistani Shuhadas who defend their motherland.