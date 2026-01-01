On the occasion of the New Year 2026, I extend my sincere greetings and best wishes for health, prosperity, and success to the Government and the brotherly, friendly, and neighboring people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

I wish to express my special appreciation to H.E. President Asif Ali Zardari and H.E. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Honorable Prime Minister and the esteemed members of his Cabinet, Speaker and members of the National Assembly, Chairman and members of Senate for their strong political will and valuable efforts in advancing bilateral relations, promoting the exchange of high-level delegations, and extending brotherly support that has significantly contributed to the deepening of ties between our two nations.

I also convey my profound gratitude to the Army and the self-sacrificing security forces for their vital role in enhancing cooperation and for their commendable contributions to security and stability of the common borders particularly in the fight against terrorism.

May the year ahead bring peace, stability, and shared progress, while opening new avenues for strengthening cooperation and further consolidating our enduring relations, founded upon common interests, shared values, and mutual respect.

The year 2025 stands as a highly successful and remarkable year in the history of Iran–Pakistan bilateral relations. Owing to the firm determination of the leadership of both countries, the tireless efforts of various governmental sectors, and the steadfast support and patience of our honorable peoples, bilateral relations reached new and unprecedented historical heights. During the year, the two sides extended mutual support in different arena including in the regional and international forums.

I look forward with confidence to the continued consolidation of our relations in the service of our honorable nations and to the joint promotion of regional and international peace and stability.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and its people will never forget the strong and principled support of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during the twelve-day war.

I would like to reiterate my heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the advent of the New Year 2026 and say once again: