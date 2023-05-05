According to the report, interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi officially unveiled “Mera Pyara,” a public app for Punjab police, on Friday.

Aamir Mir, the Punjab Information Minister, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the managing director of the Safe Cities Authority, the capital city police officer (CCPO), the chief traffic officer (CTO), and other relevant officers attended the app’s inauguration.

It should be emphasised that the software was created to help families find lost children and other individuals.