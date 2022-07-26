Galle: Despite a valiant 62 by Pakistani batsman Agha Salman on day two of the second Test in Galle on Monday, Ramesh Mendis contributed with a cameo in the lower order and then claimed three wickets to put Sri Lanka on course for a sizable first innings lead.

Mendis, who batted at position nine, made a 35-point contribution to Sri Lanka’s 378 total loss in the Galle International Stadium. The tourists, who are ahead 1-0 in the two-match series, concluded the day on 191-7, still 187 behind in their first innings. The off-spinner then came back to destroy Pakistan’s middle order.

Salman managed to survive the bowling barrage and reach his first Test fifty before falling to left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya as play came to an end and stumps were called. Thanks to a drifter that Jayasuriya delivered at the right-handed batter, Salman was caught at slip.

For his 13 not out, Yasir Shah faced 61 balls and a lbw call that was later overturned.Salman stated, “Playing for Pakistan in Test cricket has always been an ambition of mine. I’m happy that I managed to score 50 points in my second game.

I regret not being able to see clearly today. We hoped to finish the day and start over tomorrow given how the partnership was progressing, but it’s cricket, so things happen. The pitch is still favourable for batting, and we have many batsmen who can help us move closer to Sri Lanka’s total.

To be completely honest, guys were bowling well and did not allow runs, which is why we took the wickets. We lacked the patience games that they were engaging in.