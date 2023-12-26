In the second match of the 3-match Test series, Australia is batting against Pakistan, the Kangaroos have scored 111 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The match is currently suspended due to rain in Melbourne and the pitch is covered with covers, the match will resume as soon as the rain stops.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field in the second Test match against Australia.

Australia scored 90 runs for one wicket by the lunch break on the first day, David Warner was caught for 38 off Salman Ali Agha.

However, when the second session started, Usman Khawaja scored 42 runs and became Hasan Ali Kashkar, Australia has scored 111 runs for 2 wickets, Marence Labushin and Steve Smith are at the crease.

It should be noted that 3 changes have been made in the Pakistan team for the Boxing Day match being played in Melbourne.

Mohammad Rizwan is playing the match in place of Sarfaraz Ahmed, while Mir Hamza has been replaced by Khurram Shahzad and Hasan Ali has been included in the national team in place of Faheem Ashraf.

Other players include Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel.

Salman Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Aamir Jamal are also part of the team. No changes have been made in the Australian team.

It should be noted that Australia has a one-nil lead in the series against Pakistan.