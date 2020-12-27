In Cricket, India were 277 for 5 against Australia at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground and took a significant lead of 82 runs.

Skipper Anjinkya Rahane led from the front and ed a superb knock of 104 not out. Ravindra Jadeja played a cameo with a gritty knock of 40 not out. Hanuma Vihari with 21, Shubman Gill 45, Cheteshwar Pujara 17 also contributed remarkably.

For Australia, the pacer duo Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins claimed two wickets each whereas spinner Nathan Lyon took one.

The hosts were all out for 195 runs in their first innings.

India trail 0-1 in the series after going down by eight wickets in the opening day-night test in Adelaide.