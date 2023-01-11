KARACHI: Mehwish Hayat, a Pakistani performer, sued YouTuber Major (r) Adil Farooq Raja on Wednesday for spreading false information before the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Hayat, a star of “Ms. Marvel,” had the petition submitted to the court on her behalf by attorney Khawaja Naveed. She asked the court to order the removal of all content relating to her from social media and YouTube, claiming that it had negatively impacted her renown and reputation as a result of the false information posted about her on social media.She also requested that the court punish Adil Raja severely.

Kubra Khan’s plea

On January 5, Kubra Khan filed a petition in the SHC against the former army officer accusing her of bringing false accusations against four female actors in the media without thinking about the repercussions.

She claimed that Adil Raja’s bogus accusations had damaged and undermined the honour and dignity of the aforementioned female performers. The 27 social media profiles included in the petition, including 14 Twitter and 13 Instagram accounts, were discovered and asked to be blocked.

Furthermore, it was claimed that even after contacting the PTA and the FIA, nothing was done to stop the YouTubers, and during that time, the reputation of the aforementioned female actors was irreparably harmed. Raja later clarified and changed his mind in a different video.

Mehwish, Kubra, and Sajal Aly had previously criticised the actors’ slanderous social media posts.