Actor Mehwish Hayat has set social media abuzz with the latest photos featuring her with French actor Lucas Bravo and the producer of the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris.

The images, shared by Hayat on her official Instagram account, were taken on the set of the series and show her in high spirits alongside Bravo, who plays Gabriel, and other members of the production team.

In her Instagram post, Hayat expressed her enthusiasm about being on set with Bravo and the producer, stating, “It was wonderful to be on the set of Emily in Paris with Lucas Bravo and the team.”

She also shared her excitement for the upcoming season of the show, revealing that she, like many fans, is eagerly awaiting its premiere.

In 2020, Hayat publicly admitted her admiration for Lucas Bravo, calling him her celebrity crush.

The recent social media post has reignited interest in this connection, adding to the anticipation surrounding the new season of Emily in Paris.