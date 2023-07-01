LAHORE: Mehwish Hayat, a well-known actress in Lollywood, has announced the opening of her production firm, Pink Llama Films.

The company would work on Pakistani and foreign projects, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar actor revealed in an interview with a private station.

She stated that Pink Llama Films will be used to produce films and web series to combat Islamophobia and prejudices against Pakistan, stating he intended to present a favourable image of her nation.

The BAFTA and Emmy Award winners who will be on the company’s team, according to the London Nai Jaun Ga star, are professionals.

On the other hand, Mehwish Hayat is busy with the promotion of the star-studded movie Teri Meri Kahaniyaan at the moment.