By Our Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting

ChaudhryFawadHussain on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon

announce a ‘Mega Relief Package’ for direct facilitation to over 10 million citizens

bearing brunt of the global inflation.

In a media talk after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee meeting,

he said two major agendas including a mega package to control inflation and

upcoming local government elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came

under discussion.

Other than that, the minister said the core committee expressed concerns over the

constant increase in fuel prices at international market. "Though, the government

has taken numerous steps to prevent its impact to pass on to masses, but ‘the

concerning thing is that as to how long will it be controlled," he added.

The meeting also discussed an action plan to deal with the energy issues, he added.

“There has been confusion that either the elections of mayors of cities and districts

in Punjab would be held directly or indirectly. It has been decided that the elections

will be held in direct way and the cities will elect their own mayors through direct

elections,” the minister said while divulging the details about upcoming local

government polls in the two provinces.

“This was the promise made by the prime minister to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

from the very first day that he would ensure direct democracy. Now, its

preparations are in final stages,” he maintained.

Fawad said the process for nomination of candidates for local bodies’ elections

would be started soon as all the preparations had been finalized in that regard while

party workers especially in Punjab were told to mobilize political workers.

Likewise, campaign for local bodies’ election was also being run in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa.

The core committee also discussed issues pertaining to the Election Commission of

Pakistan including the notices served upon him and Minister for Railways Azam

Swati, and called for their withdrawal.