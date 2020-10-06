Meeting the needs of the poor is state’s responsibility: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that meeting the needs of helpless and weak people of society is the responsibility of the state. He said this during a meeting regarding upgradation of five shelters in Islamabad and establishment of a wide network of well-equipped shelters in other parts of the country on Monday. The meeting was attended by Special Assistant for Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar, Secretary Poverty Alleviation Muhammad Ali Shehzada, MD Bait-ul-Mal Aun Abbas Buppi and other senior officers. Dr. Sania Nishtar gave a detailed briefing to the PM on the upgrade of five shelters in the federal capital and the facilities provided to the deserving persons staying in them. Dr. Sania said that the data of the people living in the shelters is compiled on a daily basis so that it cannot only be used for betterment of the service, but also be shared with philanthropists and donors who support the government’s efforts. MD Bait-ul-Mal Aun Abbas Buppi presented a roadmap to the Prime Minister for expanding the network of shelters across the country. The Prime Minister also approved in-principle amendments to the Treasury Act to make the shelter system permanent. Expressing satisfaction over the establishment of model shelters in the federal capital and the facilities provided in them, the Prime Minister said that it was the responsibility of the state to meet the needs of the helpless and vulnerable and his government would do everything possible in this regard. The PM directed that no compromise should be made on the quality of facilities provided in the shelters and it should be provided in such a manner that it protects the self-esteem of those living in the shelters. The Prime Minister said that besides providing all possible resources for the establishment of shelters and expanding their network, the government will also encourage philanthropists to contribute to this noble cause. He said that the Pakistani nation has a great passion for serving humanity and such efforts would be welcomed by the government. NNI