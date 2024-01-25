During several deliberations relating to the economy, economists, researchers, and business representatives have highlighted the main challenges facing the government.

They identified problems from their respective positions and perspectives, offering practical recommendations. They emphasized the need to stabilize the macro economy, tackle corruption, reduce the prices of daily commodities, halt the looting in different sectors, and create a conducive environment for investment.

Some suggested putting a halt to mega projects for two years, which underscores the fragility of the current economic situation. There is a tendency among the government to become complacent over implementing large development projects. Questions about the additional costs and the effectiveness of some of these projects remain unanswered.

The major economic challenge facing the new government is to maintain the affordability of daily commodities for the common people. Currently, inflation stands very high, particularly impacting food products.

Ever since the formation of the caretaker government, the prices of several food items have increased, causing public concern. There is a call from citizens for an investigation to determine if there is any manipulation behind the rise in prices and have urged legal action against those responsible.

Apprehensions raised by economists and businesspersons about corruption, money laundering, investment stagnation, and other sectors’ chaos are not new. These issues have continued for many years. However, the government’s policymakers have not adequately addressed these apprehensions and taken effective measures.

There is a tendency among the government sector to become complacent over implementing large development projects. It must respond to questions about the additional costs and the effectiveness of these projects. As these matters demand accountability, the government should consider them when planning future projects.

Most of these development projects started with foreign loans. Besides, due to the international crisis, the dollar price has increased, necessitating control over imports. The government must ensure that major development projects will not lead to significant disasters, a sentiment shared by both experts and citizens.

The government should conduct a meeting with concerned officials to discuss the overall economic situation and should engage in discussions with foreign diplomats as well. We know that resolving economic problems will take some time, and people generally understand the drastic yet necessary steps required in economic policy planning.

However, there is a collective desire to witness alignment between the government’s words and actions. The issues of corruption and swindles in many sectors have been topics of discussion for years, yet there has been a lack of sustained and effective action. In some instances, the concerned departments remain silent.

Businesspersons themselves acknowledge that setting the interest rate was a grave mistake. Now, they cannot rectify the situation solely by increasing the interest rate. Above all, the business and investment environment should be equal for everyone.

If the government takes active and viable steps, considering the recommendations from the economic experts, it is not difficult to accelerate the economy. However, primarily, corruption must be eliminated, bad loans recovered and strict action taken against those responsible.

Our first problem is that our reserves are running low. Many economists will talk a lot. Bring in remittances, increase exports, reduce imports, we all know the solution. However, we have a lot to do. Many of which are in the hands of the government.

Can we not take the necessary initiative to ensure economic independence by self-reliance in the current economic crisis by showing patriotism? Now if we exclude foreign goods and use our products, how much foreign exchange can we save?

For this our businesspersons have to reduce the price of goods, keep the quality standard, people have to be aware. If we can reduce this trade deficit, our reserves will continue to grow.