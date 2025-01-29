Islamabad : The Young Journalists Association (YJA) hosted a crucial workshop to discuss the increasing prevalence of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) among the youth and the significant role the media can play in combating this alarming trend. The event, held in collaboration with various health and media organizations, brought together prominent experts, journalists, and health professionals to brainstorm preventive measures and raise awareness.President of YJA, Mohammad Yousaf Khan, emphasized the critical need for addressing NCDs, especially as they affect an alarming number of young journalists and professionals working in high-stress environments. “Many young journalists are falling prey to heart diseases, a growing concern that we must address collectively,” Khan noted. “The workshop aims to discuss preventive measures and explore how we can empower the public through informed media coverage.”While moderating the workshop, Anila Bashir, Joint Secretary YJA apprised the participants that amid rising trend of diabetes, heart diseases and high blood pressure among youth particularly members of journalists fraternity was evident. It was imperative to have a focused group discussion where young journalists should join their heads to mull over best practices and strategies to address non communicable diseases (NCDs) increasing prevalence among youth, she added. The discussion was also informed by Shazia Mehboob from Deutsche Welle (DW), who highlighted the compounded threat posed by climate change and its direct correlation with the rise in health issues. She also addressed the proliferation of fake health news on social media, stressing the responsibility of media professionals to safeguard the public from harmful misinformation.PTV morning show host, Mahnoor Qureshi said public awareness regarding the health impacts of climate change is a serious concern for the future. The media’s role has never been more crucial. “Journalists must ensure that the information they report is accurate and that follow-ups are conducted to maintain ongoing public awareness,” Mahnoor said.”This workshop has underscored the pressing need for more proactive media engagement in the fight against NCDs. Our role as journalists is pivotal, and we must use our platforms to inform, influence, and inspire change,” said Sonia Satti, Finance Secretary YJA.Sanaullah Ghumman, Secretary General of PANAH (Pakistan National Heart Association), shared a sobering analysis of NCDs’ impact on the nation. “Six out of ten deaths in Pakistan are due to NCDs, with cardiovascular diseases accounting for three out of every ten deaths. Pakistan also has one of the highest obesity rates, and more than 40% of the population suffers from diabetes,” Ghumman said. He attributed much of this to lifestyle factors, particularly unhealthy diets, and emphasized the need for preventive action.He also pointed to alarming statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), revealing that Pakistanis consume double the recommended amount of salt and sugar, contributing to a surge in obesity and diabetes. “These diseases are preventable through simple dietary changes,” Ghumman urged. “We need to advocate for warning labels on food items high in sugar, salt, and cholesterol, similar to the measures taken in Saudi Arabia, which has imposed a tax on sugary drinks to curb consumption.”In a powerful statement, Ghumman outlined PANAH’s commitment to fighting NCDs through public education, CPR training in schools, and providing disaster relief. The organization has also been active internationally, offering medical operations in Afghanistan. He reiterated the importance of media in influencing public policy, citing how media can drive positive change through documentaries, special reports, and public awareness campaigns.General Secretary of YJA, Malik Zubair Awan, delivered a vote of thanks, acknowledging the valuable contributions of all speakers and participants. The awareness session was attended by Sanaullah Ghuman, Secretary General of the Pakistan National Heart Association and Presidential Award winner, Muhammad Yousaf Khan, President of the Young Journalists Association, Malik Zubair Awan, Secretary General, Sonia Adnan Satti, Secretary Finance, Senior Vice President Ishtiaq Gondal, Joint Secretary Anila Bashir, Pakistan Television News anchor, Mahnoor Qureshi, senior journalists Shazia Mehboob Tanoli, Shamim Ashraf, Shazia Tahir, Special Correspondent of Chinese Media Zameer Asadi, Aqeel Anjum, Abid Al Hadi Qureshi, Shazia Kayani, Rukhsar Ali, Qamar Gul, Mumtaz Turk, Fatima Tu Zahra, Eman Malik, Salma Malik, and other young journalists, as well as PANAH Coordinator Syed Ahsan Rashid and staff.