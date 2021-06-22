RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has said the improvement of agriculture sector, leading to economic development is among top priorities of the government and solid measures are being taken for the purpose.

This was stated by him while addressing a seminar titled “Prime’s Minister Agriculture Transformation Plan: Targets and the Way Forward” in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said Pakistan being an agricultural country have potential of agri-growth, therefore, agricultural targets have been set for economic improvement.

Provision of clean drinking water, pollution free atmosphere, sufficient and safe food are prime responsibility of the government, he added. The Special Assistant to PM on Food Security said the government is effectively dealing with the challenges being faced by the country regarding climate change. For this purpose, ten billion Tree Tsunami Program is being executed.