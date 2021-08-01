LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab government is taking all possible steps to protect the citizens from the fourth wave of Corona adding that guidelines have been issued in this regard. The Chief Minister said that following the corona SOPs is in the best interest of the citizens. Citizens cannot only protect themselves by observing corona SOPs but also save others from this pandemic. Usman Buzdar said that vaccination against corona is the most effective way to prevent this outbreak. Due to the fourth wave of corona pandemic, the number of cases is increasing. If the rate of positive cases will continue to increase, the government may impose a smart lockdown once again. He appealed to the people to wear masks and maintain social distance. The citizens have to adopt preventive measures in the wake of the current corona situation. He said that the citizens should support the government in the Corona vaccination campaign and everyone has to act

. The government will take every necessary step to protect the lives of the people, he assured.

Meanwhile, MNA Riaz Fatyana and Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz called on the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office and congratulated him on the success of PTI in the by-election of PP-38 Sialkot. They also lauded the Chief Minister’s vision of a composite development package for each district. Riaz Fatyana and Ashufa Riaz apprised the Chief Minister about the problems of their constituencies. Usman Buzdar issued instructions on the spot for the redressal of their complaints. They thanked the Chief Minister for giving immediate instructions to resolve their issues. Usman Buzdar termed the success in the PP-38 by-election, a victory of politics of public service. Usman Buzdar said that he believes in delivering rather than lip service. The government will continue to answer those with public service, who criticized the government for the sake of criticism. Opponents cannot compare their 30 years with our three years of public service. Usman Buzdar said that public service is his mission which will remain continue.