Bigg Boss 16 came to a triumphant conclusion after providing the viewers with hours of entertainment. On February 12, the event came to a conclusion, and the 23-year-old rapper Altaf Sheikh alias MC (Mic Controller) Stan stunned the audience by taking home the prize.

Only five participants were able to advance to the finals during the 16th season, despite it being one of the most watched seasons overall. Model and politician Archana Gautam finished in fourth, actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhry came in third, and actress Shalini Bhanwat came in fifth. Neerap and Shiv Thakuray, two of the MC’s close pals, shared the Bigg Boss Marathi (Season 2) champion title.

#MCStan's Instagram handle becomes the 'most engaged' account in the history of #biggboss Before going to #BiggBoss16 he had 1.6mn followers on Instagram whereas today it has increased to 7.5mn. YouTube subscribers have increased by 4 million😳#MCStanBB16Winner #MCStanArmy pic.twitter.com/vKP2ncx5PA — Transcontinental Times (@Transctimes) February 13, 2023

The BB16 Stan MC earned a trophy worth more than INR 3.1 million as well as a brand-new high-end vehicle.