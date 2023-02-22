In a significant development, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore approved the modifications to the MBBS examination system on Tuesday in accordance with the new modular curriculum for medical colleges in Punjab.

The modifications received approval at a consultative meeting of stakeholders, which was presided over by UHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore and attended by the presidents of affiliated colleges and medical education specialists. The modifications will be put into effect as of the new session.

The participants decided to cut the time between the announcement of the yearly exam results and the start of the supplemental exams from 40 days to 21 days.

It was agreed that as part of the modular curriculum, medical students would be required to earn at least 50% on their college block exams.

Additionally, the student would not be permitted to take the university’s yearly professional examinations if their attendance was below 75%c.

The new module would include evaluations of the student’s performance in clinical abilities, professionalism, ethics, and Quranic education.

Beginning on March 1, the new system will be used by the first-year MBBS class.