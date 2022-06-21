PARIS – France international Kylian Mbappe accused the president of the French Football Federation (FFF) on Sunday of ignoring racist abuse following his missed penalty at Euro 2020.

The PSG star’s decisive spot-kick against Switzerland was saved in the last-16 shootout, causing the world champions to exit the tournament.

Furious fans vilified the 23-year-old on social media, and he considered leaving the national team as a result.

In an interview with a Sunday newspaper, FFF president Noel Le Graet spoke of Mbappe’s lack of support following his Euro elimination, but failed to mention the racist abuse he received, much to the chagrin of the France striker.

According to Le Graet, “he (Mbappe) believed that the federation had not defended him following his missed penalty and the criticism on social media networks.”