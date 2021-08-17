ISLAMABAD: Senior leader Capital Development Authority (CDA) Mazdoor Union, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen has said that their union is fully-prepared for upcoming referendum.

Chaudhry said this while talking to media here on Tuesday. He said that Mazdoor Union has its own history of serving the employees of yhe Authority. His union is giving equal importance to all directorates in connection with electioneering, he said, adding that all the workers of union are sincere and enthusiastic with respect to forthcoming election.

He threw light on the activities of the union and also recalled the contribution of the Authority’s employees towards creation and maintenance of one of the most beautiful capital cities of the world.

He said that Mazdoor Union will win the election with tangible margin in face of its sacrifices for the employees. He claimed a large number of CDA employees are becoming part of the union. In the past, we worked hard to serve the employees while at present, we, too, are working hard in connection with this.

It is worth mentioning here that Chaudhry took a number of workers’ welfare initiatives to its credit as it opposed bifurcation of the CDA after the LG polls. It termed the bifurcation of CDA as an attempt on the rights of the workers.