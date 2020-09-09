Mayor vows to vaccinate 100% of children of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD : Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Ansar Aziz vowed to vaccinate 100% of children of Islamabad, with the help of WHO. He expressed this while addressing a ceremony to distribute motorcycles among immunization field staff in collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services MCI and WHO on Tuesday. He was accompanied by WHO representative Dr. Usama and DG Health Dr. Hassan Urooj.

The Mayor of Islamabad said that this is the first time that a metropolitan corporation has been formed in Islamabad. Federal capital – Islamabad is the most beautiful city in Pakistan in terms of cleanliness. There were many expectations from the present government but we were not provided funds as per our need. He said that, Prime Minister Imran Khan used to talk about strengthening local governments but his government has weakened local governments. Despite the problems, the metropolitan corporation has worked tirelessly to establish its position.