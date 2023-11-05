Murtaza Wahab of PPP won the Chairman’s seat with 3976 votes: Inconclusive and unofficial result – Photo: Screen Grab

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab was elected as the Chairman of Sadr’s UC-13.

Polling was held today in five districts of Karachi for the by-elections of chairman, vice-chairman, and 10 ward members.

Polling continued from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. without any break. After the counting of votes, the results are coming.

According to the unofficial non-final result of President UC-13, PPP’s Murtaza Wahab won the chairman’s seat with 3976 votes.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate Noor Salam got 1566 votes. Workers celebrated after Murtaza Wahab’s victory.

Apart from this, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad was also successful.

According to the unofficial results of 15 polling stations of Malir’s UC 7 TM Gadap, PPP’s chairman candidate Salman Murad got 4717 votes while Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ayub Khaskheli got 951 votes.

PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Jokhio secured 175 votes.

According to the completely unofficial and inconclusive result of UC 3 of TMC Mari Port Town, Saifullah Noor of the People’s Party was elected as Chairman by getting 5466 votes.

According to the returning officer Kemari, Muhammad Hussain of Jamaat-e-Islami came second with 788 votes and Muhammad Shahid Iqbal of PML-N came third with 606 votes.

The Returning Officer said that the turnout in UC-3 Manipur Town was 29 percent, 7485 votes were cast out of 25 thousand 512 registered.