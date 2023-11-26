Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the zip line in Safari Park.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab inaugurated it by traveling in the zip line in Safari Park and said that it was a lot of fun to fly here today, people will not have to go to Dubai for entertainment anymore.

Murtaza Wahab said that this is Karachi’s first fly-zip line, previously they built a dino safari park in the same park, and they are trying to provide recreational facilities to the citizens, similar development works are going on in all the seven districts of Karachi. Doers keep doing, we believe in doing.

Regarding the FIR registered for the investigation of the property located on Rashid Minhas Road, the Mayor of Karachi said that unfortunately there was no respect for the local bodies. KMC firefighters tackled the fire despite it being Cantonment Board Faisal area.

In response to a question, Mayor Karachi said, “Are you sure that MQM will not change its statement after a few months? Is there any guarantee that MQM will change its leader after two months and withdraw from the talk?”