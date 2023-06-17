The 9 May episode was not politics , it was mutiny. Sagacity demands it should not be treated as a political activity. Better it is dealt with the way it deserves.

The workers are arrested and the leadership is at large. Why? Is the leadership above the law?

Nothing is anymore a secret. Everything is bare. It has been categorically stated by the concerned authorities that it was a deliberate move. Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has stated that “the Police detected over 400 calls made by the PTI chairman and other senior leaders to allegedly incite party workers to move towards the military officer’s residence in Lahore Cantt, and other sensitive public buildings. It was observed that all the rioters were in contact with the PTI top leadership, based in Zaman Park”.

It has also been stated that “ as many as a total of 225 callers were reportedly in contact with six PTI leaders; Hammad Azhar, Yasmin Rashid, Mahmoodur Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhary, Aslam Iqbal, and Murad Ras. They were issuing “particular instructions to the rioters”.

This episode has placed the state literally at the crossroad. The law should take its course without any hesitation and reluctance. Any reluctance at this stage means there is no rule of law and no writ of the state in the future. An absolute chaos. An anarchy. If we are ready to face the drastic consequences of tis procrastination it is OK. But if are determined to maintain the writ of the state , this is the time to come up with a solid stance.

We cannot afford to become an Iraq , or Syria like country grapples with chaos and anarchy. The 9 May episode has actually hit our most vital part of the nationhood. It must be reciprocated with the firm fist of the law.

However one thing is very important in this regard. Culprits at the top must be arrested at the earliest. Why only workers, Why not leaders?

