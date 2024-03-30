Amongst many qualms of our national history has been our troubling procrastination. Need not to mention here is the fact that procrastination is opportunity’s assassin. Opportunities knock at our door but we terribly fail to let them in. Like Vladimir and Estragon of Samuel Beckett , we are waiting for godot.

9 May riots have literally eviscerated the political fabric of the society. An exemplary punishment was required to nip in this evil at the earliest. It was evident that any leniency in terms of application of the law shall eventually lead to a far bigger disaster. This was a firm stance of the government to bring the culprits to the dock.

But despite all that , it took almost one year to convict the accused. And then we say : justice delayed is justice denied. This is a welcome news that finally the ATC has sentenced 51 accused to 5 year prison term on different accounts but what makes our stomach churn a little is the fact that it took almost one year.

Regardless of political affiliation, it is a fact that no state can tolerate the events of May 9. This was not politics. It wasn’t even a protest. It was a riot and an attempt to create chaos in the state. If timely punishments are given for such crimes, their effectiveness increases. Such a delay in punishments sometimes gives encouragement to evil elements.

However, despite this delay, this decision is very important. The process is initiated. This is just a beginning. Much more is in the offing.

This verdict shall serve as a deterrent in the times to come. Placing a strong deterrent before the rebellious cult is need of the time. While politics is open for all , no one should be allowed to do this. No one should be allowed to act against state institutions. This thing breeds destruction and anarchy. This leads to riots and civil wars. The country cannot afford it