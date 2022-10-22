LAHORE: Mawra Hocane had a distinguished career in the entertainment industry, starting with her comedic debut in Khichari Salsa and rising to international success with “Sanam Teri Kasam.”

The well-known “Sabbat” actor recently surpassed eight million Instagram followers, making her one of Pakistan’s most popular social media personalities. She shared the wonderful news with her followers on Thursday and thanked them for their unending love and support.

She also shared the “M-LIVE” YouTube channel’s debut. To introduce herself, the starlet issued a teaser on social media. The actress described her obsession with cricket in her debut YouTube video, “30 deep things.”

Mawra emphasised her ongoing assistance to the Pakistan cricket team. She revealed, “Nobody is allowed to imply that I’m a pretend cricket fan in comments or in person. I always behave the way my male buddies do when the world cup comes around.”

By declaring, “You need to stop telling girls that they don’t know anything about cricket because when the world cup arrives, we know everything,” Mawra concluded by issuing a call to action to men. Due to the actor’s comment regarding the misogynistic mindset of some male cricket fans, the video has received hundreds of views and has become a viral sensation online.

Mawra has pledged to provide a lot of videos on her channel, including how-to guides for skincare, yoga routines, and glimpses into her personal life. Mawra has been a devoted follower of cricket, showing up at different competitions and sharing her enthusiasm for the sport online.

She even publicly backed Sohaib Malik earlier in 2021 when their argument on a show with anchor Dr. Nauman Niaz went viral. She praised Pakistan’s victory against India at the T20 Asia Cup in Dubai in 2022.