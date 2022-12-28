Maulana Tariq Jamil, a renowned religious scholar who had a heart attack in Canada, is in stable condition, according to his doctor.

The Islamic scholar has undergone a cardiac operation and has been moved to CCU, according to an update on Maulana Tariq Jameel’s health status from his doctor.

Health of Maulana is safe, he added.The development was confirmed on Tuesday by Yousaf Jamil, the eminent religious scholar’s son, who stated that his father had experienced a heart attack in Toronto.

It is crucial to note at this point that Maulana Tariq Jamil has been listed as one of the 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, situated in Jordan.