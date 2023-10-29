Multan: Asim Jameel, son of Maulana Tariq Jameel, died due to a bullet injury.

According to RPO Multan Sohail Chaudhry, Asim Jameel, son of Maulana Tariq Jameel, was shot in the chest.

RPO Multan Sohail Chaudhry says that the police have reached the spot and more details are being collected in this regard.

The incident has also been confirmed on Maulana Tariq Jameel’s X account.

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون آج تلمبہ میں میرے بیٹے عاصم جمیل کا انتقال ہوگیا ہے. اس حادثاتی موت نے ماحول کو سوگوار بنا دیا۔ آپ سب سے گزارش ہے کہ اس غم کے موقع پر ہمیں اپنی دعاؤں میں یاد رکھیں. اللہ میرے فرزند کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلیٰ مقام عطا فرمائے۔ — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) October 29, 2023

In a post made on X, Maulana Tariq Jameel said that today my son Asim Jameel has died in Talamba, this accidental death made the atmosphere mournful.

Maulana Tariq Jameel said I request you all to remember us in your prayers on the occasion of this grief, may Allah give my son a high place in Jannat Firdaus.

