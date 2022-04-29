<!-- wp:image {"width":1046,"height":567} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/tariq-jameel-sab-696x377.jpg" alt="Maulana Tariq Jameel leads Dua for nation's progress, prosperity" width="1046" height="567"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Prominent religious scholar <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Maulana Tariq Jameel <\/a>on Thursday led collective Dua (prayer) for the progress and prosperity of the nation, Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah in a prayer function organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with Shab-e-Qadr.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Moulana Jameel, on the occasion highlighted the importance of <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Shab e Qadr<\/a> in the light of the Quranic verses and sayings of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Addressing a prayer function, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the nations which did not pursue its ideology were doomed.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said that Pakistan which came into being on<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> 27th Ramazan<\/a> was to become a welfare state, on the pattern of the state of Madinah.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said people should pray today that we become a great nation.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->