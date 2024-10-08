Shafqat Awan, founder of PTI, instructed all MNAs to stay away from protests
ISLAMABAD:Spokesperson JUIF Aslam Ghori’s conversation with SK Niazi on Sachi Baat programme
Maulana Sahib has his position and he still stands by it today,
Maulana says that the amendment should be for 25 crore people and not for a single person,
We have prepared our draft, after which we will share it with the political parties,
The amendment should be one that involves all shareholders,
The amendment should lead to the convenience of 25 crore people and not to inconvenience,
In the amendments, we have no objection to the establishment of the Constitutional Court,
There was objection on the details and powers of the Constitutional Court and other matters,
Why not make a bench that hears constitutional cases,
Judges should retire after a certain age, JUI leader
We are not against amendments, we also want that there should be amendments,
The way the 18th Amendment was passed should be done so that no one points a finger,
PTI leader Shafqat Awan’s talk with SK Niazi on Satchi Baat
PTI’s protest will continue, illegal amendments will not be allowed,
Now there is talk of discussion on the draft amendments, even though they were being passed, Shafqat Awan
Fundamental rights of the people are being affected by the amendments, PTI leader Shafqat Awan
Shafqat Awan will definitely support if there is a draft that is acceptable
Shafqat Awan will not allow the amendments to be made to prolong the job of Fard Wahid
President Islamabad District Bar Raja Shakeel Abbasi’s conversation in Sachi Baat program
Parliament has full power to legislate, there is no exception, Raja Shakeel Abbasi
The legal community also asks us what is your opinion about the amendments, Shakeel Abbasi
A meeting of lawyers was held in which there was a lively discussion, the majority rejected Shakeel Abbasi
All the earlier amendments were done according to one method, Raja Shakeel Abbasi
Wrote a letter to Chairman PP asking him to come and brief us in detail, Raja Shakeel Abbasi
Constitutional problems will arise if a court is created above the Supreme Court, Shakeel Abbasi
We have suggested that the number of judges in the Supreme Court should be increased first, Shakeel Abbasi
Leader PPP Qadir Mandukhel’s conversation in Sachi Baat program
PPP wants the powers to be distributed instead of individual, Qadir Mandukhel
At one time, 7 judges of the Sindh High Court were cousins, the leader being PP
Amendments will be presented after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference, Kadirmandukhel
PPP has shared its draft in front of Maulana Sahib, Qadir Mandukhel
The points agreed upon will be included, those not agreed upon will be removed, Kadirmandukhel
Lawyers fraternity gave their suggestions in writing which will be considered by the government, Qadir Mandukhel
Lawyers including political parties, civil society have been taken on board on the amendments, Qadir Mandukhel
Tehreek-e-Insaf should have participated in the APC on the Gaza issue, Kadirmandukhel
If Barrister Gohar Khan did not attend himself, he would have sent one worker, Qadir Mandukhel
Former senator Mushtaq Ahmed was arrested for raising the flag of Palestine,
When atrocities were being committed on Palestinians, where was this government at that time?
Palestine was destroyed but why the criminal silence of the government remained?,
Our women were taken from their homes, what will people say if they sit with them,
Establishment of constitutional court was the demand of political parties, President Islamabad District Bar
If a constitutional court is created, it should not be above the Supreme Court
If there are 2 Chief Justices of Supreme Court and Constitutional Court, there will be more problems
Parliament is supreme, legislative authority cannot be taken away, Qadir Mandukhel
Where were the lawyers when these same courts gave power to a dictator, Qadir Mandukhel
If a magistrate is to be interviewed, then why not the judges of the High Court,