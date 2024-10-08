Shafqat Awan, founder of PTI, instructed all MNAs to stay away from protests

ISLAMABAD:Spokesperson JUIF Aslam Ghori’s conversation with SK Niazi on Sachi Baat programme

Maulana Sahib has his position and he still stands by it today,

Maulana says that the amendment should be for 25 crore people and not for a single person,

We have prepared our draft, after which we will share it with the political parties,

The amendment should be one that involves all shareholders,

The amendment should lead to the convenience of 25 crore people and not to inconvenience,

In the amendments, we have no objection to the establishment of the Constitutional Court,

There was objection on the details and powers of the Constitutional Court and other matters,

Why not make a bench that hears constitutional cases,

Judges should retire after a certain age, JUI leader

We are not against amendments, we also want that there should be amendments,

The way the 18th Amendment was passed should be done so that no one points a finger,

PTI leader Shafqat Awan’s talk with SK Niazi on Satchi Baat

PTI’s protest will continue, illegal amendments will not be allowed,

Now there is talk of discussion on the draft amendments, even though they were being passed, Shafqat Awan

Fundamental rights of the people are being affected by the amendments, PTI leader Shafqat Awan

Shafqat Awan will definitely support if there is a draft that is acceptable

Shafqat Awan will not allow the amendments to be made to prolong the job of Fard Wahid

President Islamabad District Bar Raja Shakeel Abbasi’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Parliament has full power to legislate, there is no exception, Raja Shakeel Abbasi

The legal community also asks us what is your opinion about the amendments, Shakeel Abbasi

A meeting of lawyers was held in which there was a lively discussion, the majority rejected Shakeel Abbasi

All the earlier amendments were done according to one method, Raja Shakeel Abbasi

Wrote a letter to Chairman PP asking him to come and brief us in detail, Raja Shakeel Abbasi

Constitutional problems will arise if a court is created above the Supreme Court, Shakeel Abbasi

We have suggested that the number of judges in the Supreme Court should be increased first, Shakeel Abbasi

Leader PPP Qadir Mandukhel’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

PPP wants the powers to be distributed instead of individual, Qadir Mandukhel

At one time, 7 judges of the Sindh High Court were cousins, the leader being PP

Amendments will be presented after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference, Kadirmandukhel

PPP has shared its draft in front of Maulana Sahib, Qadir Mandukhel

The points agreed upon will be included, those not agreed upon will be removed, Kadirmandukhel

Lawyers fraternity gave their suggestions in writing which will be considered by the government, Qadir Mandukhel

Lawyers including political parties, civil society have been taken on board on the amendments, Qadir Mandukhel

Tehreek-e-Insaf should have participated in the APC on the Gaza issue, Kadirmandukhel

If Barrister Gohar Khan did not attend himself, he would have sent one worker, Qadir Mandukhel

Former senator Mushtaq Ahmed was arrested for raising the flag of Palestine,

When atrocities were being committed on Palestinians, where was this government at that time?

Palestine was destroyed but why the criminal silence of the government remained?,

Our women were taken from their homes, what will people say if they sit with them,

Establishment of constitutional court was the demand of political parties, President Islamabad District Bar

If a constitutional court is created, it should not be above the Supreme Court

If there are 2 Chief Justices of Supreme Court and Constitutional Court, there will be more problems

Parliament is supreme, legislative authority cannot be taken away, Qadir Mandukhel

Where were the lawyers when these same courts gave power to a dictator, Qadir Mandukhel

If a magistrate is to be interviewed, then why not the judges of the High Court,