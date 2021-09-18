LAHORE: Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (F) chief and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazlur Rehman will visit Lahore on Sunday.

Reportedly, the JUI-F chief will arrive in the Punjab capital on Sunday to attend an important meeting of Wafaq-ul-Madaris. Religious scholars (ulema) from all over the country will participate in the meeting.

The meeting will deliberate and consult on the name of the new president of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Pakistan. The office of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Pakistan president fell vacant following the demise of its president Maulana Abdul Razaq Sikandar. The meeting will be held at Jamia Ashrafia, Ferozepur Road.