ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Finance Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat
Tarin on Monday said that matters with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
have almost been settled and a final agreement is likely to be reached by this week.
There are some legal issues that would be resolved soon leading to a final
agreement, the Advisor Finance said while talking to the media here after the
launching ceremony of Pakistan Single Window (PSW).
Replying to a question, the Advisor said inflation is a global issue and the
government is trying its best to tackle it and will announce the targeted subsidy in
the coming days.
Earlier, addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Single Window (PSW), the
Advisor highlighted the importance of taking full advantage of new opportunities
emerging out of global economic recovery being taking place after Covid-19.
He said that one of the ambitious, wide-ranging and comprehensive reform
initiatives undertaken in the public sector in recent years.
The advisor was of the view that during the past two years, Covid-19 had badly
affected global supply chain and trade whereas the cost of production and shipping
had also gone up.
He said the world economic were recovering now and the business activities would
not only resume but would also grow at much faster pace, so there is dire need to
take advantage of this opportune situation
“The worst seems to be over and as economies begin to recover globally. We
expect business activity to resume and in fact grow at a much faster pace. Pakistan
and Pakistani business have to be ready for taking advantage of new
opportunities,” he said.
Talking about the PSW, he said it would not only facilitate international trade but
would also help accelerate digital transformation of the public sector agencies
connected to international trade.
He said, PSW was in line with the vision of government to promote
competitiveness, transparency and efficiency and lauded Pakistan Custom for
leading this initiative.
He said that it was priority of the government to facilitate businesses, including
small and medium size ones by providing a suitable enabling environment for
growth and innovation and improving their competitiveness by reducing their cost
and time for doing business.
He expected that the single window would provide a comparative advantage to
Pakistan businesses and trading community to enter new markets to enhance
exports.
The adviser said, PSW would further boost regional connectivity by effective use
of technologies, ensuring enhanced facilitation of trade across borders.
Besides, he said it would also help counter financial crimes and trade based money
laundering through integration of international shipping and databases and
eventually enable seamless connection in dissemination of information to Customs,
State Bank of Pakistan and other relevant agencies.