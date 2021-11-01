ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Finance Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat

Tarin on Monday said that matters with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

have almost been settled and a final agreement is likely to be reached by this week.

There are some legal issues that would be resolved soon leading to a final

agreement, the Advisor Finance said while talking to the media here after the

launching ceremony of Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

Replying to a question, the Advisor said inflation is a global issue and the

government is trying its best to tackle it and will announce the targeted subsidy in

the coming days.

Earlier, addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Single Window (PSW), the

Advisor highlighted the importance of taking full advantage of new opportunities

emerging out of global economic recovery being taking place after Covid-19.

He said that one of the ambitious, wide-ranging and comprehensive reform

initiatives undertaken in the public sector in recent years.

The advisor was of the view that during the past two years, Covid-19 had badly

affected global supply chain and trade whereas the cost of production and shipping

had also gone up.

He said the world economic were recovering now and the business activities would

not only resume but would also grow at much faster pace, so there is dire need to

take advantage of this opportune situation

“The worst seems to be over and as economies begin to recover globally. We

expect business activity to resume and in fact grow at a much faster pace. Pakistan

and Pakistani business have to be ready for taking advantage of new

opportunities,” he said.

Talking about the PSW, he said it would not only facilitate international trade but

would also help accelerate digital transformation of the public sector agencies

connected to international trade.

He said, PSW was in line with the vision of government to promote

competitiveness, transparency and efficiency and lauded Pakistan Custom for

leading this initiative.

He said that it was priority of the government to facilitate businesses, including

small and medium size ones by providing a suitable enabling environment for

growth and innovation and improving their competitiveness by reducing their cost

and time for doing business.

He expected that the single window would provide a comparative advantage to

Pakistan businesses and trading community to enter new markets to enhance

exports.

The adviser said, PSW would further boost regional connectivity by effective use

of technologies, ensuring enhanced facilitation of trade across borders.

Besides, he said it would also help counter financial crimes and trade based money

laundering through integration of international shipping and databases and

eventually enable seamless connection in dissemination of information to Customs,

State Bank of Pakistan and other relevant agencies.