The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the timetable for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exams.

The board stated in a statement on Friday that all preparations for the significant exams beginning on April 1 had been finished.

Roll number slips are accessible to private applicants by downloading them from the board’s website.

Ordinary candidates can get actual copies of their roll number slips from their schools, according to the BISE.

It has also been reported that monitoring teams have been deployed to stop exam cheating.

According to the BISE, the board will have the support of law enforcement organisations to preserve a calm environment for the SSC Part II tests, therefore examination teams have been asked to conduct themselves without fear.