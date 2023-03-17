The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exam schedule has been released by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur.

In a statement released on Friday, the board said that all planning for the important exams starting on April 1 was complete.

The roll number slips have been made public and can be downloaded by private applicants from the board’s website.

Ordinary candidates can get actual copies of their roll number slips from their schools, according to the BISE.

It also confirmed in its statement that monitoring teams would be used to stop exam cheating.

According to the BISE, the board will have the support of law enforcement organisations to preserve a calm environment for the SSC Part II tests, therefore examination teams have been asked to conduct themselves without fear.