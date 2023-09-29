43 people, including DSP Mastung Mastung Bomb Blast, were killed and more than 50 people were injured in a suicide blast during the Eid Milad-ul-Nabi procession in the Mastung district of Balochistan.

According to SHO Mustang City Javed Lahri, the explosion took place on Al-Falah Road, the injured have been shifted to the hospital and an emergency has been declared in the hospitals.

According to the district administration, the number of people killed in the Mustang blast has increased to 43, while more than 50 people are injured. Among the dead, DSP Nawaz Gashguri is also included.

CTD spokesman said that the explosion in Mustang was a suicide in which 25 people were killed and 30 people were injured.

Citizens are requested to donate blood for the blast victims

Balochistan Information Minister John Achakzai says that the rescue teams have been sent to Mustang, the seriously injured are being transferred to Quetta and an emergency has been imposed in the hospitals of Quetta.

Condemning the explosion, Balochistan’s caretaker information minister John Achakzai said that the number of people killed in the Mustang blast may increase due to the critical condition of several injured.

He said that the provincial government will bear all the expenses for the treatment of the injured, if necessary, arrangements will be made for immediate transfer of the seriously injured to Karachi.

John Achakzai says that the enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan with foreign blessings.

Caretaker Provincial Information Minister John Achakzai has also appealed to the citizens to donate blood for the victims of the Mustang blast.

On the other hand, Assistant Commissioner Mastong Ata Al-Munaim also confirmed that several people were injured in the blast and said that the blast in Mastong took place near the Madina Mosque.

President, Prime Minister, and others strongly condemned the blast

President Dr. Arif Alvi, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar Interior Minister Senator Sarfraz Bugti, and other politicians have also strongly condemned the suicide Mastung Bomb Blast. PML-N president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, MQM Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and caretaker chief minister of Sindh and Punjab also strongly condemned the Mustang blast.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar while expressing his grief over the loss of life in the Mastung Bomb Blast, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said that the morale of the nation cannot be weakened by the cowardly acts of terrorism, the whole of Pakistan is united against the scourge of terrorism.

Murtaza Solangi said that the terrorist elements do not deserve any concession, with the cooperation of the security forces and the people, the monster of terrorism will be completely eradicated.