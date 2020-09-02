Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward ready to compete for England place

Mason Greenwood says he is ready to challenge England’s more experienced forwards for a starting place after earning his first senior call-up.

The 18-year-old has been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad after an impressive season at Manchester United, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.

Greenwood faces stiff competition for game time with England, where he will compete with fellow strikers Harry Kane, Tammy Abraham and Danny Ings, but he is up for the fight.

“It’s a dream come true being selected for England, it’s every young boy’s dream,” said Greenwood. “I’m privileged and honoured to be selected. It’s a good group of lads and I’m just happy to be here.

“It’s good that everyone is pushing for places, it makes the training better.

