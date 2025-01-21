ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi’s focal person Mashal Yousafzai has filed a contempt of court petition in the Islamabad High Court against the superintendent and deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail.

In the petition, Mashal Yousafzai’s position is that I am Bushra Bibi’s focal person but they are not allowing me inside the court, the superintendent of Adiala Jail has established its own state inside the jail.

Mashal Yousafzai’s position is that the superintendent of Adiala Jail is not following the orders of the court nor is he following the jail manual, my entry into Adiala has been blocked after three hearings.

In the petition, Mashal Yousafzai has said that Bushra Bibi had bravely surrendered, Bushra Bibi had taken her belongings with her but the jail authorities stopped the belongings, the jail superintendent has kept all the belongings in his room, we are fighting a legal battle and will fight on every front.