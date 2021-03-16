ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Tuesday strongly rebutted the allegations levelled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz against the Bureau on print and electronic media.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Bureau said that the PML-N vice-president was nominated in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and money laundering cases, and that she tried to incite people to violence whenever she was summoned in connection with these cases.

He further said Maryam’s statements against state institutions such as the NAB, judiciary and law-enforcement agencies were full of rebellious sentiments, and the purpose of issuing these statements was to throw a spanner in the ongoing investigations against the Sharif family in connection with corruption cases.

The spokesperson said PML-N vice-president through her inflammatory statements provoked people’s sentiments so much so that this led to the law and order situation as was the case in August 2020 when she had stormed the anti-corruption watchdog’s Lahore office along with her party activists. Furthermore, he added, the NAB had nothing to do with any political party and its sole aim was to ensure the prosperity of Pakistan and its people.