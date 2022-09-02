Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was criticised by Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), for his comments on “cheap diamond necklaces.”Maryam tweeted a message from a journalist who had included a video of Imran Khan and added the caption, “He doesn’t leave even a cheap thing.

“Imran Khan can be heard speaking to reporters in the footage as he makes his way to his car. This came about after a local Islamabad court approved his bail request in a terrorism case.The reporters trailed behind him and bombarded him with inquiries. The PTI leader stated he was getting more dangerous every day in response to a query.

He was asked by a journalist if Bushra Bibi had stolen a diamond jewellery. Khan, who was feeling happier, requested the journalist to talk about something pricey because necklaces are generally inexpensive.

PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed also criticised Imran Khan in his tweet for his comments regarding the jewellery.”Diamond prices are very low. Talk about something pricey, “He cited Imran Khan’s words.

Imran Khan’s temporary bail in the terrorism case involving his contentious comments about Zeba Chaudhry, a female judge on the sessions court, and the capital city police was extended by the anti-terrorism court on September 1 till September 12.The court required the former prime minister to post Rs. 100,000 as bail security.