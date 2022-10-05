PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reportedly acquired her passport after the Lahore High Court overturned her sentence, and she will depart for London today, on Wednesday.Maryam’s trip to London is scheduled to last two weeks. According to sources, the PML-N leader will board a private airline this morning at 10 am and leave the Lahore airport later.

Maryam Nawaz will travel back to Pakistan with her father, Nawaz Sharif. Additionally, according to sources, she will receive medical attention while in London.The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was instructed by the LHC to return the PML-N leader’s passport on October 3. In 2019, she had given up her passport after being granted bail in a corruption case.

The PML-N leader complained to the LHC about the anti-graft organisation, claiming that despite the lack of any charges or a trial against her, she had been unable to exercise her constitutional rights for four years.

She had begged the court to order the deputy registrar to restore her passport in the interest of justice, arguing that she was in urgent need of travelling overseas to care for and check on her ailing father.She arrived at the LHC campus on Tuesday, and on October 4 she picked up her passport from the deputy registrar’s office.