Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), will depart from Dubai today and arrive in Lahore (on Saturday).

Maryam Nawaz, who spent three and a half months in London, will arrive in Lahore at 3pm on PIA Flight 264 from Dubai. Maryam Nawaz spent a day in Dubai after leaving London on Thursday. Party members and her father, Nawaz Sharif, bid her farewell in Avenfield.

Maryam would address the PML-N supporters while perched on a container before departing for Jati Umra, according to plans finalised by PML-N leaders for her welcome.A rally won’t take place.

Maryam will be accompanied by Marriyum Aurangzeb on her journey home from Dubai. Maryam Nawaz has left on October 6, 2022, for London.

Millions of employees would attend Maryam Nawaz’s welcome, according to Saiful Mulk Khokhar, president of the PML-N Lahore chapter.

Khawaja Salman Rafique claims that welcoming the party’s senior vice president will serve as a dress rehearsal for Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming.