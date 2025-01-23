Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Balochistan progressed during Nawaz Sharif’s three-time prime ministership. Nations do not progress by begging. In 2016, they were released from the clutches of the IMF, but were trapped again.

A 50-member student delegation from Balochistan Residential College Laura Lai met Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. On this occasion, Maryam Nawaz gifted laptops to Balochistan students.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson, she directed to provide pocket money for sightseeing at the request of Balochistan students and to arrange a tour of Lahore on a double-decker bus and lunch at the best hotel.

Balochistan students praised Chief Minister Maryam’s initiatives in Punjab and expressed their desire to study in Punjab, while the Chief Minister left her busy schedule to meet the students of Balochistan.

Maryam Nawaz said that she wants to come to Balochistan very soon and give scholarships to talented students. If possible, I will give more scholarships and laptops to Balochistan students than Punjab. I have been thinking about Balochistan students for a long time. It will also be considered to give e-bikes to Balochistan students. Wherever the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government was in power, there was progress.

She said that Balochistan rose during Nawaz Sharif’s three-time prime ministership. Nawaz Sharif paid full attention to Balochistan every time. Balochistan was perhaps the center of attention more than Punjab. Like every Pakistani, I have a lot of love for Balochistan in my heart. Nawab Ahmed Jogezai made a will to bury a handkerchief with the slogan “Long live Pakistan with blood”. Balochistan is the land of martyrs who gave their lives for Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz said that her heart aches for the people of Balochistan, the children of Balochistan are no less than anyone, if given favorable conditions, they will advance ahead of everyone, as much as I think about the children of Punjab, I worry about the children of Balochistan and other provinces as well.

The Chief Minister of Punjab said that the activeness of terrorists in Balochistan is sad and painful,

Truth should be tested by the test of intellect, knowledge and consciousness. Terrorists themselves stay outside, they also keep their children outside and kill other people’s children. We Punjabis and Balochis are behind, Pakistanis are first. In Punjab, 30,000 children with an income of less than 300,000 are being given meritorious scholarships.

Maryam Nawaz said that not only government but also good private university students are getting scholarships for the first time. Out of 30,000, not a single scholarship was given on recommendation. 18,000 female students received meritorious scholarships. While giving scholarships, no one was asked which party they belonged to. Those who get scholarships will get free education for the next 4 years.

She said that they did not give scholarships sitting in Lahore, they went to 9 divisions and gave scholarships to children. The acceptance and love received from the students at the Honhar Scholarship ceremony seems like a dream. The opponents described the love and affection received from the students as a drama. Second-year and third-year students of undergraduate programs are also being included in the Honhar Scholarship. In the digital era, studying without a laptop is not possible. The position is a trust of the people. I consider myself accountable before Allah and the people.

The Chief Minister of Punjab said that agriculture is being promoted in Punjab through livestock cards, green tractors, farmers’ cards, internships and other initiatives. The people of Balochistan benefit from free medicine, dialysis cards and other health facilities. Nations do not develop by begging. They came out of the clutches of the IMF in 2016, but were trapped again later. They want to move forward using their own resources and human development as a means. Punjab and Balochistan receive funds based on their population.

He said that Balochistan is rich in natural resources, we do not have so many resources but we spend on the people by increasing the revenue, we are not only building roads and bridges but are focusing on changing the condition of the people, everyone should get the fruits of development, Pakistan’s first government Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will also allow people from Balochistan and other provinces to get treatment, they are bringing liquid nitrogen cryosurgery machines from China for cancer treatment, the people of KPK will also be able to benefit from the establishment of the first Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha.

Maryam Nawaz said that not only Punjab but also children from other provinces are benefiting from the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, the citizens of Balochistan thanked for receiving two months of free medicine, the Air Ambulance Service is providing services not only to Punjab but also to other provinces, for the first time in Punjab, a free meal program was started for students suffering from malnutrition, so the enrollment increased, the target of zero out-of-school children will be achieved soon.

He said that medals and cash awards have been started for board toppers, e-bikes have been given to 10,000 students and e-bikes will be given to 100,000 more students, the construction of the first Artificial Intelligence University in Punjab is starting soon, talks are underway on livestock export from Saudi Arabia, solarization of agricultural tube wells will reduce the burden of diesel and electricity bills on farmers.

The Chief Minister of Punjab said that in Punjab, windbreaks etc. have been purchased for one lakh animals through livestock cards, emergency measures have been taken to eliminate smog, Punjab is now moving from diesel to green energy, 130 tons of shrimp will be exported from the first shrimp farming program, Punjab is being taken under plastic, interest-free loans of Rs 1 million to Rs 30 million will be provided through easy business cards and finance schemes.

He said that 16,000 applications have been received for Asan Business Finance and 18 for Asan Business Card. Punjab is being taken towards industrialization. One lakh people have got employment through the Clean Punjab program and an industry worth billions of rupees has started. All districts of Punjab will become safe cities in a few months. He never likes to make appointments on recommendation or violate merit. He is doing master planning for all the major cities of Punjab.

He said that they are developing a corridor specifically for tourism, 27 electric buses have arrived, 500 more buses will arrive, the target of building one lakh houses in a year and 5 lakh in 5 years will be achieved,

Steps are being taken to give 3 marla plots to people for free, financial assistance is being provided to the needy through Himmat Card and Minority Card, women and children can get help by calling the virtual police station, 700 roads are being constructed and repaired in Punjab, after Faisalabad and Gujranwala, metro bus service will also be started in Sargodha.

Maryam Nawaz said that when they go back, they should work on merit, work is done with hard work and dedication, not with money, if the ruler understands the suffering of the people, then the province will move forward, without visiting hospitals, schools and streets, the public situation cannot be known. Each province gets funds according to population. Good governance is the name of hard work and commitment. In the previous era, the province was in a state of chaos. For the past 4 years, it has been said that money is not available.

I am punctual, I do not like to keep others waiting at all. The ministry is not a high office, it is the name of service.