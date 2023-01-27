Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has left London for Pakistan.

Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif sent Maryam Nawaz a farewell message from Avenfield House in London.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., Maryam Nawaz’s jet from Dubai will touch down in Lahore, where party leaders and fans will enthusiastically welcome her.

However, in a message on the social media platform Twitter, PML-N leader and Federal Minister for Details Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed information regarding the party’s senior vice president’s travel arrangements from London to Pakistan.

According to a tweet from Aurangzeb, Maryam has left London. Insha Allah, Maryam Nawaz will touch down in Lahore on Saturday, January 28, at 3:05 p.m.