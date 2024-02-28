The newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, took notice of the incident on the complaint of fast bowler Muhammad Amir, who represented Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

Mohammad Amir had tweeted on February 26 in which he accused the Deputy Commissioner of Multan of allegedly abusing the players’ families during the match.

The cricketer had also demanded to take notice of the matter by tagging Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Now Aamir said in his tweet that Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the incident, the Chief Minister called the player and got information about the incident and resolved the issues between the Deputy Commissioner of Multan and the player.

On X, Muhammad Aamir also thanked Maryam Nawaz by sharing the post for taking immediate action.

The fast bowler wrote, “I am extremely grateful to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who took notice of the incident that took place at the stadium with my family and took her precious time to call me.”

He said that Deputy Commissioner Multan has also personally cleared all my misunderstandings.

The player also expressed his best wishes for the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab and wrote that I wholeheartedly appreciate his efforts and my best wishes are with him in this new journey.