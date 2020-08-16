LAHORE : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday has claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is running movement against her party president Shehbaz Sharif instead of the government. In a statement, the minister said that PML-N is not getting time to think against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) due to intra party differences. Chief minister post was insulted by calling Sardar Usman Buzdar to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office, he added.
Maryam Nawaz running movement against Shehbaz Sharif, not govt: Fawad
August 16, 2020
