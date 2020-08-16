Maryam Nawaz running movement against Shehbaz Sharif, not govt: Fawad

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday has claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is running movement against her party president Shehbaz Sharif instead of the government. In a statement, the minister said that PML-N is not getting time to think against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) due to intra party differences. Chief minister post was insulted by calling Sardar Usman Buzdar to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office, he added.