LAHORE, Oct 10 (INP): Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday expressed sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Maryam Nawaz, in a tweet, said that Dr Khan played a very important role in making defense of Pakistan invincible.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Earlier, PML-N Shehbaz Sharif said that the passing of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is a huge loss for the country.

Opposition Leader of the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said that today the nation has lost a true benefactor who served the motherland with heart and soul.

“His role in making Pakistan an atomic power remains central. May Allah shower his blessings on his soul”, he added.