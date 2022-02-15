PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz criticized the incumbent government for arresting journalists for running trends against Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested journalist Sabir Hashmi, accused of running indecent trends against Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media. The agency has seized Hashmi’s mobile phone and other belongings.

In a Tweet, Maryam Nawaz said, “Journalist Sabir Mehmood‘s abduction is proof of the government’s bafflement.”

The PML-N vice president also hit out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for the arrest of a journalist.

Is Imran Khan a sacred cow, whose failure and plunder can’t be criticized? She questioned

صابر محمود ہاشمی کا دن دہاڑے اغوا حکومت کی بدحواسی کی گواہی دیتا ہے۔ کیا عمران خان کوئی مقدس گائے ہے کہ جسکی لوٹ مار اور ناکامیوں پر تنقید نہیں کی جاسکتی؟

پوری پارٹی اس وقت @SabirMehmood26 کے ساتھ کھڑی ہے۔ FIA کو بھی چاہیے کہ اس ختم ہوتی حکومت کا آلہِ کار بننے سے گریز کریں۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 14, 2022

Maryam Nawaz went on to say that the whole party is standing with the journalist and the FIA should also refrain from being a puppet of the government.

‘Cheap and intolerable act’

On Monday, while chairing a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed displeasure over the indecent trend that consisted of personal attacks.

Condemning the act, the premier called it “cheap and intolerable,” adding that “such elements cannot be left unchecked and their actions have to be condemned.”